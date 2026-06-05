Anthropic urges AI slowdown as self-improving systems advance

Anthropic , the company behind the Claude AI model, has issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) . In a recent blog post, they cautioned that we may soon reach a tipping point where advanced systems start improving themselves with little human input. The firm has called on governments, researchers, and industry leaders to brace for this potential reality.

AI evolution Anthropic sounds alarm over 'recursive self-improvement' Anthropic has raised alarms over the rapid advancement of frontier AI models, which could lead to "recursive self-improvement." This term refers to a scenario where AI systems can enhance their own performance, possibly speeding up technological progress beyond human control. The company noted in its blog post that internal data shows Claude is accelerating AI development—a potential pathway toward recursive self-improvement or an autonomous successor.

Regulatory measures Global regulatory framework needed to address potential risks Despite the alarming predictions, Anthropic isn't saying self-improving AI is already here. Instead, it argues that progress is moving fast enough that governments and regulators should start preparing for this possibility. The company has advocated for a global regulatory framework to slow down or temporarily pause the development of advanced AI systems if they start nearing this critical threshold.

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Societal implications Critics accuse Anthropic of pushing a 'regulatory capture agenda' Anthropic's concerns go beyond technical issues. The company has warned that powerful AI could disrupt labor markets, increase economic inequality, and shift the balance of power between countries and corporations. However, not everyone is convinced by Anthropic's warnings. Critics have accused the company of promoting a "regulatory capture agenda," where calls for stricter regulations and slower development could hurt competitors, especially those working on open-source AI models.

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