Anthropic warns Claude speeds AI development and urges regulatory preparation
Anthropic says its Claude AI is now helping build new AIs much faster, but they're a bit concerned about where this could go.
If progress keeps up, we might see AI that can upgrade itself with barely any human help, a big step called "recursive self-improvement."
We're not there yet, but Anthropic thinks it's time for governments and regulators to start preparing.
Claude boosts engineers' productivity eightfold
Claude has gone from basic coding help to handling complex tasks on its own.
By 2026, it was finishing work in hours that used to take humans all day.
Engineers report their productivity jumped eight times since 2024, and by May 2026, Claude was solving tough coding problems with a 76% success rate.
Anthropic urges pause if AI accelerates
Even with all these gains, Anthropic points out that keeping humans in the loop is getting harder.
They're suggesting a global pause on advanced AI development if things move too quickly, just to make sure society can keep up and stay safe.