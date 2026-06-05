Anthropic warns Claude speeds AI development and urges regulatory preparation Technology Jun 05, 2026

Anthropic says its Claude AI is now helping build new AIs much faster, but they're a bit concerned about where this could go.

If progress keeps up, we might see AI that can upgrade itself with barely any human help, a big step called "recursive self-improvement."

We're not there yet, but Anthropic thinks it's time for governments and regulators to start preparing.