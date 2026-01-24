Anthropic's AI assistant Claude now available in Excel for Pro users

Claude makes Excel friendlier: drag and drop files without fear of overwriting, get instant cell-level explanations, and fix errors like #REF! or #VALUE! with ease. It keeps your formulas safe when updating assumptions, supports longer sessions with auto-compaction, and works with both .xlsx and .xlsm files (size limits depend on your plan).

Why does this matter?

Starting January 24, 2026, Pro users can use Claude to speed up finance tasks—think editing across multiple sheets at once.

You can test scenarios, build financial models from templates, whip up pivot tables and charts fast, and keep a neat change log as you go.

Basically: less grunt work, more getting stuff done.