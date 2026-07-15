Anthropic's Argentina-Switzerland World Cup ad questions AI trust and safety
Anthropic, the world's most valuable AI startup, grabbed attention with a bold ad during the Argentina-Switzerland World Cup quarterfinal over the weekend.
The commercial featured dramatic scenes, like a burning house and rows of headstones, with voiceovers asking tough questions: "Can AI be trusted?" and "Who's going to hit the brakes if we need to?"
The tagline, "There's hope in hard questions," suggests Anthropic wants to be seen as thoughtful about issues like job losses and runaway AI.
Mocked ad fuels Anthropic credibility concerns
The ad quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with many mocking its grave imagery. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called it "satire," adding fuel to the debate.
While Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei often talks openly about AI risks, some are questioning the company's credibility after it dropped a key safety pledge, and after reports that its Claude AI was used for military targeting in Iran.