Anthropic's Argentina-Switzerland World Cup ad questions AI trust and safety

Anthropic, the world's most valuable AI startup, grabbed attention with a bold ad during the Argentina-Switzerland World Cup quarterfinal over the weekend.

The commercial featured dramatic scenes, like a burning house and rows of headstones, with voiceovers asking tough questions: "Can AI be trusted?" and "Who's going to hit the brakes if we need to?"

The tagline, "There's hope in hard questions," suggests Anthropic wants to be seen as thoughtful about issues like job losses and runaway AI.