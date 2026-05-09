Anthropic's Austin Lau used AI to create wedding website
Austin Lau, who works at Anthropic, used AI to turn 12 years' worth of iMessages with his wife into a wedding website.
The project sifted through 161,015 messages sent during more than 4,340 days and highlighted big moments in their relationship.
Guests got to explore these insights at the wedding, and the story quickly went viral online.
Texts peaked during long distance college
The data revealed they texted most during their long-distance college days, more than 32,000 messages in 2016 alone, and that texting slowed down after moving in together.
Across all those years, they said "I love you" nearly 1,800 times, shared almost 29,000 emojis, and more than 8,600 photos.
Social media loved the idea too; one user wrote: "Congrats! This is such a cute idea!", while others were curious about how it all worked.