Anthropic's Austin Lau used AI to create wedding website

Texts peaked during long distance college

The data revealed they texted most during their long-distance college days, more than 32,000 messages in 2016 alone, and that texting slowed down after moving in together.

Across all those years, they said "I love you" nearly 1,800 times, shared almost 29,000 emojis, and more than 8,600 photos.

Social media loved the idea too; one user wrote: "Congrats! This is such a cute idea!", while others were curious about how it all worked.