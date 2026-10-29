Anthropic's Claude assistant adds smart reports surveys and pooled budgets
Anthropic is rolling out cool updates for its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Claude: think smart reports, in-app surveys, and pooled budgets.
The goal? Make it easier for teams to see how they're using AI, manage costs together, and get direct feedback on what's actually helpful.
Claude Enterprise tools now live
With smart reports, administrators can track team workflows and spot routines that could be automated.
Custom reports make sharing insights simple.
The new in-app surveys let teams say if Claude is saving them time or making tasks easier.
Plus, pooled budgets mean everyone can tap into a shared monthly spend (with limits), while administrators get alerts if funds run low, so there are no surprises.
All these tools are live now for Claude Enterprise users looking to work smarter together.