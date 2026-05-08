Anthropic's Claude built into Word Excel PowerPoint remembers your work Technology May 08, 2026

Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, is now built into Microsoft 365 apps: Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The cool part? Claude remembers what you're working on as you jump between apps.

So if you ask it to sum up emails in Outlook (still in beta), then switch to Word or PowerPoint, you don't have to repeat yourself.