Anthropic's Claude built into Word Excel PowerPoint remembers your work
Technology
Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, is now built into Microsoft 365 apps: Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
The cool part? Claude remembers what you're working on as you jump between apps.
So if you ask it to sum up emails in Outlook (still in beta), then switch to Word or PowerPoint, you don't have to repeat yourself.
Claude edits Excel, creates PowerPoint charts
People on X are already joking that Claude gets Microsoft better than Copilot does.
Besides chatting across apps, Claude lets you edit Excel cells without messing up formulas and create charts right inside PowerPoint templates.
And unlike Copilot, which costs extra, Claude is free for paid subscribers.