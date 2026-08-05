Anthropic's Claude chatbot offline worldwide as users report outages

Anthropic said the outage was due to high error rates across several of its Claude models (including Mythos 5, Fable 5, Opus 5, and Sonnet 5).

Anthropic shared, "We have identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5, Claude Fable 5, Claude Opus 5 and Claude Sonnet 5 and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible."

Their engineers are on it now, and users are encouraged to keep an eye on Anthropic's status page for updates.