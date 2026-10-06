Anthropic's Claude Code gains AI-driven orchestration for Pro and Max

Now, select Claude Pro and Max subscribers who use cloud sessions in Claude Code and don't have any existing projects on the web and desktop can manage multiple coding threads at once, thanks to features like addressable threads that share memory for better efficiency.

You don't have to wait around for one task to finish before jumping in; just guide your projects as they go.

Anthropic says this is only the start, with plans to bring these tools to local setups soon, while keeping all the classic command-line features you're used to.

Just a heads up: using more threads might use up your limits faster!