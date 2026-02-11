Anthropic's Claude Cowork is your new Mac work buddy
Anthropic has dropped Claude Cowork, a new AI feature for Mac users with Max or Pro plans.
It can read, edit, and create files right on your desktop—think pulling expenses from screenshots into spreadsheets or turning your notes into reports without you lifting a finger.
Claude Cowork handles multi-step workflows and gives real-time updates as it works.
It uses sub-agents to do tasks in parallel, runs safely in a sandboxed environment, and connects with 11 enterprise automation plug-ins for everything from legal to marketing.
Plus, it plays nicely with Figma, Asana, Canva, Slack—and can be paired with Claude in Chrome.
Subscriptions run $20-200/month.
The big perk? Claude Cowork lets you automate file tasks directly—saving time and making work feel way less repetitive.