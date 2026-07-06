Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 back online after 3-week US pause
Technology
Claude Fable 5, Anthropic's advanced AI model, is back online after being paused for three weeks by the US government over safety concerns.
The main worry was that it could get around built-in safeguards and generate harmful code.
Now, Anthropic says it has added stronger protections, including a cybersecurity filter that blocks misuse in over 99% of cases.
Risky requests routed to older Claude
Claude Fable 5 only got the green light to return after passing stricter US government checks and updating its safety features.
Risky requests are now sent to older, more restricted versions of Claude instead.
This move shows how AI companies are under tighter rules these days, so keeping things safe comes before convenience, even if it slows down legitimate projects sometimes.