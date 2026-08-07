Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 update cuts biology fallbacks about 85%
Technology
Anthropic just dropped an update for its AI, Claude Fable 5, so you can finally ask it about health and biology stuff, like lab results or symptoms, with far fewer fallbacks to the less capable Opus 5 model.
The company says biology-related fallbacks are down by about 85%, so answers should be quicker and more direct.
Claude Fable 5 blocks risky queries
The new Claude Fable 5 is built to give more accurate information on health topics, but still blocks risky questions in areas like virology or toxicology.
Anthropic's keeping things safe while making the model way more helpful for health, education and biology queries, including improved assistance for certain clinical tasks.