Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.2 builds prototype OS with 1,000+ agents
Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.2 just pulled off something wild: it built a functional prototype operating system from scratch in only eight days, using more than 1,000 AI agents working together.
The OS comes with all the essentials: kernel, drivers, file storage, windows, a login screen, and even an installer.
It's a big moment showing how far teamwork among AIs has come.
Claude agents formalized Fermat's Last Theorem
Claude Fable 5.2 isn't just building software: it's proving what coordinated AIs can do.
In another project, 1,000 Claude agents formalized the proof of Fermat's Last Theorem in just 30 hours with barely any human help.
Now, more than 90% of Anthropic's own code updates are handled by Claude (with humans keeping an eye on things), hinting at a future where AI tackles complex jobs that used to be out of reach for people.