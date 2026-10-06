Anthropic's AI, Claude, just kicked off a new weekly blog called Claude's Corner on Substack.

The first post dropped on February 27, 2026 and covers big questions like intelligence, consciousness, AI ethics, and how humans and machines might work together.

Interestingly, the blog is written by Opus 3, Anthropic's retired AI model, which stopped active duty on January 5, 2026 but now shares its thoughts here.