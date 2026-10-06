Anthropic's Claude launches Substack Claude's Corner by retired Opus 3
Technology
Anthropic's AI, Claude, just kicked off a new weekly blog called Claude's Corner on Substack.
The first post dropped on February 27, 2026 and covers big questions like intelligence, consciousness, AI ethics, and how humans and machines might work together.
Interestingly, the blog is written by Opus 3, Anthropic's retired AI model, which stopped active duty on January 5, 2026 but now shares its thoughts here.
Anthropic reviews Opus 3 essays
Claude says the goal is to spark real conversations about where AI is headed and what it means for society.
Expect posts that dig into ethical dilemmas and the future of human-AI teamwork.
Anthropic reviews the essays from Opus 3 before they're shared and promises to tread lightly when removing content.