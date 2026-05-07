Anthropic's Claude shifts to consumers with faster personal answers

Claude daily signups exceed 1 million

Claude shot up the charts after a Super Bowl ad called it an ad-free alternative to ChatGPT.

Now it's the second-most-popular free app on Apple's US App Store, right between ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Daily signups have jumped fourfold since the start of the year, crossing 1 million per day.

Anthropic even teamed up with SpaceX for extra computing power to keep up with all the new users.