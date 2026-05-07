Anthropic's Claude shifts to consumers with faster personal answers
Technology
Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, is now all about helping regular users, not just businesses.
Since late last year, the team has made Claude better at answering personal questions like health tips or travel advice.
Thanks to recent mobile updates, you'll get answers in something like five or six seconds down to like a second.
Claude daily signups exceed 1 million
Claude shot up the charts after a Super Bowl ad called it an ad-free alternative to ChatGPT.
Now it's the second-most-popular free app on Apple's US App Store, right between ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
Daily signups have jumped fourfold since the start of the year, crossing 1 million per day.
Anthropic even teamed up with SpaceX for extra computing power to keep up with all the new users.