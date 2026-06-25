Anthropic's Claude up 75% in paying customers, Indagari says

Claude leads learning, ChatGPT remains top

Claude's popularity isn't just about subscriptions; it's also dominating the learning space.

On DataCamp, "Claude" became the most-searched term this year, even beating "AI." Demand for Claude courses among self-learners now outnumbers ChatGPT by three-to-one, and interest in training content shot up 18 times in just the last month.

Still, ChatGPT holds onto its spot as the top AI model for consumers overall.