Anthropic's Claude up 75% in paying customers, Indagari says
Technology
Claude, Anthropic's AI model, is catching a lot of attention lately: its paying customer base jumped by 75% since January 2026, according to a fresh Indagari report.
The surge has been steady over the past year and really picked up after Anthropic limited Claude's use for US government surveillance and autonomous weapons in March.
Claude leads learning, ChatGPT remains top
Claude's popularity isn't just about subscriptions; it's also dominating the learning space.
On DataCamp, "Claude" became the most-searched term this year, even beating "AI." Demand for Claude courses among self-learners now outnumbers ChatGPT by three-to-one, and interest in training content shot up 18 times in just the last month.
Still, ChatGPT holds onto its spot as the top AI model for consumers overall.