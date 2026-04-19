Anthropic's Dario Amodei warns AI could eliminate half white-collar jobs
Technology
AI might be coming for a lot of office jobs, according to Dario Amodei, leading Anthropic.
He thinks up to half of white-collar roles in fields like tech, law, consulting, and finance could disappear within the next one to five years as AI gets better at tasks we used to think only humans could handle, even things like cancer research.
Entry-level jobs at risk, LeCun disagrees
Amodei is especially worried about entry-level positions that help recent graduates get started.
If AI can do those jobs just as well or better, it could mean fewer opportunities for young professionals.
Not everyone agrees, though. former Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun says these fears are overblown and suggests listening to economists for a more balanced view.