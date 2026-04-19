Anthropic's Dario Amodei warns AI could eliminate half white-collar jobs Technology Apr 19, 2026

AI might be coming for a lot of office jobs, according to Dario Amodei, leading Anthropic.

He thinks up to half of white-collar roles in fields like tech, law, consulting, and finance could disappear within the next one to five years as AI gets better at tasks we used to think only humans could handle, even things like cancer research.