Anthropic's Fable 5 migrated 50 million lines for Stripe, outperforms rivals
Anthropic just dropped Fable 5, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model built to handle tough coding jobs on its own.
It grabbed attention by migrating 50 million lines of code for Stripe in a single day, a process that usually drags on for months.
Plus, it outperforms other models in areas like cybersecurity, spatial reasoning, and even biology.
Fable 5 could impact India's IT
Fable 5 could seriously impact India's massive $310 billion IT industry by making modernization and maintenance much less manual.
Experts say it is important to weave these tools into company workflows with solid risk and compliance checks.
Even though Fable 5 has guardrails to prevent misuse, its powerful features mean companies need stronger cybersecurity to keep digital assets safe.
Fable 5 suited for large enterprises
While Fable 5 is impressive, it is expensive and needs a lot of computing power, so it is more suited for big enterprises than everyday tasks.
Its value depends on balancing high costs with the efficiency it brings.