Anthropic's Fable 5 posts 16.1% automation on Remote Labor Index

Fable 5 outperforms rivals, concerns remain

Fable 5 doubled the score of Opus 4.8 (at 8.3%) and beat OpenAI's GPT-5.5 (just 6.3%).

Even after its test was cut short by regulatory shutdowns in June, it kept up strong results at 14.6%.

Still, things like security worries and tricky quality checks mean humans aren't out of the freelance game just yet.