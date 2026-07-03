Anthropic's Fable 5 posts 16.1% automation on Remote Labor Index
Technology
Anthropic's new AI, Fable 5, is making headlines for automating freelance gigs like 3D design and video ads better than any model before.
It hit a 16.1% automation rate on the Center for AI Safety's Remote Labor Index, meaning it can handle more tasks at a pro level than previous AIs.
Fable 5 outperforms rivals, concerns remain
Fable 5 doubled the score of Opus 4.8 (at 8.3%) and beat OpenAI's GPT-5.5 (just 6.3%).
Even after its test was cut short by regulatory shutdowns in June, it kept up strong results at 14.6%.
Still, things like security worries and tricky quality checks mean humans aren't out of the freelance game just yet.