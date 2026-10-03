Anthropic's Fable 5 posts 16.1% RLI, tops Opus 4.8, GPT-5.5
Technology
Anthropic's Fable 5 just broke the record for AI freelancing, hitting a 16.1% automation rate on the Remote Labor Index (RLI).
That means it can now handle more professional-level tasks than Anthropic's earlier Opus 4.8 and even OpenAI's GPT-5.5 after getting reapproved in June 2026.
AI not ready to replace freelancers
Even with this milestone, Fable 5 only covers a slice of what freelancers do, so humans aren't out of the picture any time soon.
Companies trying to use AI still run into security worries, tech headaches, and recent attempts to fully replace human judgment (like CAIS's evaluation project) haven't worked out yet.
For now, AI is making progress but isn't ready to take over freelance work completely.