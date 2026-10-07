Anthropic's Fable 5 sets remote labor index record at 16.1%
Technology
Anthropic's Fable 5 just set a new record on the Center for AI Safety's Remote Labor Index, showing it can handle freelance gigs at a pro level.
With an automation rate of 16.1%, it outperformed both Opus 4.8 and GPT-5.5.
Human judgment still matters
Fable 5 tackled all sorts of projects, from designing a 3D mockup of an engagement ring to making video ads, but it's not taking over human jobs just yet.
There are still big hurdles, like security risks and slow, multi-step processes for most companies, at least to start, and when researchers tried using AI instead of humans to judge its work, the gaps were clear.
So while Fable 5 is a big step forward, human creativity and decision-making still matter a lot in freelance work.