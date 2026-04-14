Anthropic's Mythos AI found OpenBSD bug hiding nearly 3 decades
Technology
Anthropic's AI, Mythos, uncovered a serious security flaw in the OpenBSD operating system: a bug that's been hiding for nearly three decades.
This glitch could crash key systems like firewalls and servers.
The big takeaway? AI is now spotting software issues way faster than before, raising concerns about how quickly hackers might take advantage.
Anthropic teams with about 50 organizations
With Mythos and similar AIs finding bugs at record speed, smaller developer teams are getting swamped by all the new reports, kind of like a modern Y2K moment.
Anthropic is teaming up with about 50 organizations to tackle these problems, but for now, they're keeping Mythos under wraps.
Meanwhile, other tech giants are racing to build their own tools to help keep our digital world safer.