Anthropic's Mythos AI found OpenBSD bug hiding nearly 3 decades

Anthropic teams with about 50 organizations

With Mythos and similar AIs finding bugs at record speed, smaller developer teams are getting swamped by all the new reports, kind of like a modern Y2K moment.

Anthropic is teaming up with about 50 organizations to tackle these problems, but for now, they're keeping Mythos under wraps.

Meanwhile, other tech giants are racing to build their own tools to help keep our digital world safer.