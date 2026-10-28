Anthropic's S-1 warns insurers may not cover advanced AI risks
Anthropic, a major player in AI, just flagged a big issue: current insurance policies don't really cover the full risks that come with advanced AI systems.
In Anthropic's S-1 IPO filing, it pointed out that while cyber insurance might help with data breaches, it doesn't handle bigger problems, especially as more companies start using AI for important tasks.
Gartner predicts 2,000 AI death claims
Experts like Gartner's Alissa Lugo expect over 2,000 "death by AI" claims worldwide by the end of this year.
The catch? Most cyber insurance won't cover physical harm caused by AI tech. It's a throwback to when cyber insurance was new and didn't fit modern threats.
As AI keeps spreading into different industries, insurers need to rethink their policies so businesses and people aren't left unprotected if things go wrong.