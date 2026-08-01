Anusha Arora wins $50,000 at Regeneron ISEF 2026 for 'Harmony'
Technology
Anusha Arora, a 15-year-old from Bellevue, Washington, won $50,000 at Regeneron ISEF 2026 for her project "Harmony."
It's an AI-powered music therapy platform that uses finger sensors and 11 AI programs to read your emotional state and create personalized music and visuals in real-time to support mental health.
Study: 'Harmony' lowers stress, increases engagement
Inspired by how music helped her mom during tough times, Anusha set out to make therapy more accessible and affordable.
Her research found Harmony not only lowered stress and anxiety but also made people more engaged in sessions by adapting the experience to their feelings.
Still, Harmony is a research project, not a substitute for professional mental health care.