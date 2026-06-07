Anysphere's Cursor launches design mode to code by clicking
Technology
Cursor, the AI coding platform from Anysphere, just dropped Design Mode, a feature that lets you give coding instructions by literally clicking, highlighting, or drawing on live app interfaces.
No more typing out long prompts; now you can show the AI exactly what you want changed.
Design mode built into Cursor 3
Design Mode is built into Cursor 3 and operates inside Cursor's integrated browser and supports things like multi-element selection and voice commands that queue up while the AI works.
It cuts down on tool-switching and helps designers and developers work together faster, so building apps feels a lot more seamless.