Apollo Children's Hospital Chennai adopts catheter-based treatment for heart defects
Apollo Children's Hospital in Chennai has rolled out a much less invasive way to treat serious heart defects in children.
Instead of the usual multiple big surgeries, doctors now use catheters, wires, and stents to get the job done, meaning fewer scars and less stress for young patients.
Apollo Children's reports 50 Fontan procedures
This new method is done under local anesthesia and skips the ICU stay, so children bounce back faster.
Senior consultant and head, department of pediatric cardiology, Apollo Children's Hospital, C.S. Muthukumaran shared that 50 Fontan pathway procedures had been performed with this approach.
Director, pediatric cardiothoracic services at the hospital, Neville A.G. Solomon highlighted how this breakthrough brings real hope to families who have faced long treatment journeys.