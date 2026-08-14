Apollo Hospitals Chennai marks 2,000 robotic-assisted knee and hip replacements
Apollo Hospitals in Chennai just hit a big milestone: 2,000 robotic-assisted knee and hip replacements at its main hospital at Greams Road, Chennai.
This is a major step for orthopedic care, with robotics helping doctors plan each surgery more precisely and personalize treatment for every patient.
Vijay Kishore Kondreddy, who leads the team, oversaw these advanced procedures.
Kondreddy says robots complement surgical expertise
At a media briefing on August 13, Mr. Kondreddy explained that robots help surgeons be more accurate and boost patient outcomes, but they don't replace human skill.
"Robotic technology was never a replacement for surgical expertise, but a powerful tool that would complement the surgeon's experience and enable greater precision and personalized planning," he said, adding that Apollo's focus remains on safety, precision, and clinical outcomes at the center of their practice by combining technology with expertise.