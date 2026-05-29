Apollo Hospitals in Chennai performs world's 1st VEIL using Hugo
Technology
Big news from Chennai: Apollo Hospitals just pulled off the world's first VEIL (video endoscopic inguinal lymphadenectomy) surgery using the Hugo robotic-assisted system.
doctors treated a 40-year-old man with penile cancer by reaching his groin lymph nodes through the side of his thigh: no big incisions needed.
It's a huge step forward for minimally invasive cancer care.
Patient well with no major complications
The patient is doing well and had no major complications after surgery. This new method means less tissue damage and fewer postoperative issues like lymph fluid leaks.
Surgeons Dr. N Ragavan and Dr. Madhav Tiwari called it a game-changer in cancer care, adding another win to Apollo's lineup of robotic surgeries for prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers.