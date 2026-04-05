Apophis to pass Earth at 32,000km April 13 2029
Technology
Mark your calendars for April 13, 2029: the giant asteroid Apophis, which is even bigger than the Eiffel Tower, will fly by Earth at just 32,000km, closer than some satellites.
If you're in India or certain other places, you could catch a glimpse of it with your own eyes.
Scientists confident Apophis will miss Earth
Scientists have confirmed there is near-certainty of Apophis not hitting us during this close pass. Instead, it is a rare chance for scientists (and skywatchers) to study an asteroid up close.
NASA and ESA are even sending missions to learn more about how asteroids behave and how we can protect our planet in the future.