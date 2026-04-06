App Store reports nearly 236,000 new apps in Q1 2026
Technology
The App Store just had its biggest growth spurt in years, with nearly 236,000 new apps launched in the first quarter of 2026, an 84% jump from last year.
After years of declining submissions, things started turning around in 2025 when global app launches shot up by 30%.
Apple tightens moderation, adds Xcode AI
Much of this growth comes from vibe coding, the practice of having AI write code for you, an AI tool that lets anyone build apps without knowing how to code.
But with so many new apps, Apple's had to step up moderation, removing popular vibe coding platforms like Replit and Vibecode for breaking rules.
To help developers stay on track, Apple also added AI-powered features to Xcode.