Apparent unedited AI prompt found in Bengaluru court judgment
Technology
A Bengaluru court order is making waves online after people spotted an apparent unedited AI-generated prompt left in the official judgment.
The slip-up, which quickly spread across social media, has everyone talking about how much we can trust AI in serious places like courts, and just how important human checks still are.
Commentators urge AI rules and oversight
The reaction online was a mix of laughs and real concern. Some found the mistake funny, but others pointed out that missing these details could be risky when it comes to legal decisions.
A number of commentators agreed that while AI can help speed up work and help courts improve efficiency, there need to be clear rules and strong human oversight, especially in sensitive fields like courts and healthcare.