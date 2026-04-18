Appfigures: Global app releases jumped 60% this year, iOS 80%

Apple removes scam apps including Freecash

Games, productivity tools, lifestyle, and health apps are leading the surge.

Easy-to-use AI tools like Replit and Claude Code mean you don't have to be a coding pro to launch an app now.

But with so many new apps popping up, keeping things safe is tricky.

Apple has responded by removing shady or scammy apps (including Freecash) to keep quality high for everyone.