Apple $250 million fund to settle iPhone 16 Siri delays
Apple has resulted in a $250 million fund to settle a lawsuit over delayed Siri features on the iPhone 16 series.
The case claimed Apple hyped up new Siri abilities that didn't actually arrive until iOS 27 dropped in September 2026.
While Apple isn't admitting fault, it's offering compensation to smooth things over for eligible US iPhone owners.
File claims by Dec 21 2026
If you bought an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model in the US between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, you could get $25 to $95 per device.
Just file your claim at SmartphoneAISettlement.com with your personal details and your iPhone's serial number, or your Apple Account email address and telephone number associated with the device, by December 21, 2026.
Payments (via PayPal, Venmo, direct deposit, or check) will go out after final approval.