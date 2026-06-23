Apple A12 and A13 chips contain unpatchable 'usbliter8' bug
Technology
A new security bug called "usbliter8" has been found in Apple's A12 and A13 chips, affecting older iPhones like the XS, XR, and 11.
The issue sits deep in the boot ROM, the first bit of code your phone runs when it starts up, which makes it impossible for Apple to fix with a software update.
Hard-wired 'usbliter8' flaw could enable jailbreaks
Because the flaw is hard-wired into the chip, hackers with physical access (like plugging in a cable) could potentially jailbreak your device and bypass key security protections.
Paradigm Shift says "migrating to newer hardware remains the most effective mitigation," since this kind of vulnerability can't be patched.
Even though jailbreaks are less common now, this shows how tricky it is to keep older devices secure.