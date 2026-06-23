Apple A12 and A13 chips contain unpatchable 'usbliter8' bug

Hard-wired 'usbliter8' flaw could enable jailbreaks

Because the flaw is hard-wired into the chip, hackers with physical access (like plugging in a cable) could potentially jailbreak your device and bypass key security protections.

Paradigm Shift says "migrating to newer hardware remains the most effective mitigation," since this kind of vulnerability can't be patched.

Even though jailbreaks are less common now, this shows how tricky it is to keep older devices secure.