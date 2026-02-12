Apple acquires AI startup for $1.6B, its biggest buy since 2014

Q.ai builds smart tech for wearables that can read mouthed words, facial expressions, emotions—even heart rate and breathing—using tiny cameras near your face. With this deal, Apple gets Q.ai's 100-person team (including CEO Aviad Maizels, whose company PrimeSense later sold technology to Apple that contributed to Apple's facial-recognition work).

Deal gives Apple an edge in AI hardware race

You could soon be able to control AirPods, Vision Pro headsets, and even future smart glasses hands-free thanks to Q.ai's tech.

This gives Apple an edge as it competes with Meta and Google in the AI hardware race.

As Apple's Johny Srouji put it: "Q.ai is a remarkable company that is pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning. "—so expect some cool upgrades ahead.