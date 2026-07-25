Apple adds AI and Android texting improvements in iOS 27
Apple is rolling out a big update to Messages with iOS 27, landing this September.
The app is getting smarter with new AI tools and finally making texting with Android friends way smoother.
If you're curious, you can even try these features early through Apple's Beta Software Program.
Apple adds RCS and Siri summaries
Siri can now summarize long messages for you and suggest quick actions like setting up events or calling someone: no more endless scrolling or copying and pasting.
You'll also get RCS support, so chatting with Android users means emoji reactions, inline replies, and editing or deleting messages.
Plus, there are fresh drawing tools for sketches and stickers right in your chats, a new progress bar when sending messages, and the option to hide the speech-to-text button if that's not your thing.