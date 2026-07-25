Apple adds AI and Android texting improvements in iOS 27

Siri can now summarize long messages for you and suggest quick actions like setting up events or calling someone: no more endless scrolling or copying and pasting.

You'll also get RCS support, so chatting with Android users means emoji reactions, inline replies, and editing or deleting messages.

Plus, there are fresh drawing tools for sketches and stickers right in your chats, a new progress bar when sending messages, and the option to hide the speech-to-text button if that's not your thing.