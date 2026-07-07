Apple adds iOS prompt to route AI data to Gemini Technology Jul 07, 2026

Apple added the prompt in iOS 27 and even last year's iOS 26: if you use certain AI features on those versions, you'll get a pop-up asking if it's OK to send your info to Google Cloud.

This is all about powering up tools with Google's Gemini AI, and you can choose to allow it once or always, totally up to you.