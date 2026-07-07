Apple adds iOS prompt to route AI data to Gemini
Technology
Apple added the prompt in iOS 27 and even last year's iOS 26: if you use certain AI features on those versions, you'll get a pop-up asking if it's OK to send your info to Google Cloud.
This is all about powering up tools with Google's Gemini AI, and you can choose to allow it once or always, totally up to you.
Apple iWork notice, private cloud assurances
Apple is being up front about what's happening: when you generate shapes in iWork, for example, there's a clear message saying your text goes to Google Cloud but isn't used for training.
Apple also promises its Private Cloud Compute system will keep protecting your data, even as more AI processing moves over to Google-powered infrastructure this summer.