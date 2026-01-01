Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro, Watch Series 5 to vintage list Technology Jan 01, 2026

Apple just moved the iPhone 11 Pro, Watch Series 5, and a few other devices to its "vintage" list as of January 2026.

If you're still using one of these, you can get them fixed at Apple Stores or authorized shops—just as long as parts are in stock.

But heads up: after seven years (so, by late-2026), official repairs will stop completely.