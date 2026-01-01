Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro, Watch Series 5 to vintage list
Apple just moved the iPhone 11 Pro, Watch Series 5, and a few other devices to its "vintage" list as of January 2026.
If you're still using one of these, you can get them fixed at Apple Stores or authorized shops—just as long as parts are in stock.
But heads up: after seven years (so, by late-2026), official repairs will stop completely.
What's now vintage?
The update covers all versions of the iPhone 11 Pro (2019), every style of Apple Watch Series 5 (from Nike to Hermes), the Intel MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020), the iPad Air 3 (Wi-Fi + Cellular), and the 128GB iPhone 8 Plus.
What about updates and repairs?
These devices still run current software—like iOS 26 on the iPhone 11 Pro and watchOS 10 on the Watch Series 5—but their days are numbered for support.
If you need a repair or battery swap, it's smart to act soon before they become officially obsolete.