Neuralink wants to mass-produce brain chips by 2026
Elon Musk's Neuralink just announced plans to start high-volume production of its brain implants in 2026.
The company's also working on making the surgery fully automated.
These implants are designed to help people with serious conditions like spinal cord injuries, letting them interact with tech using only their thoughts.
Human trials, big funding, and what's next
Neuralink started human trials in 2024 after clearing FDA safety concerns.
By September, 12 people with severe paralysis had received the implant—one even played video games and browsed online using just their mind.
Back in June, Neuralink also raised $650 million to keep pushing the tech forward.