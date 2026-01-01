WhatsApp brings local billing to Indian businesses

What's changing with pricing and eligibility?

Marketing messages will cost a bit more—going up to ₹0.86 per message—while utility and authentication rates are set at ₹0.115 per message, and authentication-international at ₹2.30 per message.

To use local billing, businesses need their Sold-To Country set as India; existing accounts can't switch currencies, but new ones can be made for different currencies.

By the end of 2026, WhatsApp plans to support payments in 16 currencies in total, making things easier for global users too.