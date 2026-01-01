NASA's asteroid samples may reveal how life began on Earth Technology Jan 01, 2026

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission just made a significant discovery: samples from the asteroid Bennu contain ribose, glucose, amino acids, and nucleobases—the same components that make up our RNA and DNA.

This hints that some of life's building blocks might have hitched a ride to Earth from space.

There's also a surprising amount of ancient dust from supernovas in the mix, offering a peek into what was floating around before our solar system even existed.