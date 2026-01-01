New method can recycle lithium from batteries without using acids

Instead of breaking everything down, the method lets used battery materials release lithium ions into water during recharging. A clever setup then turns these ions directly into useful lithium hydroxide, all while avoiding harsh chemicals and high-energy processes.

Why does this matter?

This shortcut skips wasteful steps and cuts energy use, which is huge as EV battery demand grows.

Researcher Sibani Lisa Biswal says it gives manufacturers exactly what they need, while Haotian Wang points out that it could lead to a more resilient supply chain.