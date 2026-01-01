ISRO's building a 3rd Sriharikota launchpad for bigger, bolder missions
ISRO is setting up a third launchpad at Sriharikota, aiming to handle next-gen rockets and future crewed missions.
Cleared by the government in January 2025 with a budget of nearly ₹4,000 crore, this new pad will help launch heavier satellites—think 12,000-14,000kg—and marks another big step for India's space ambitions.
Why does this matter?
With two busy pads already in action (one since 1993 and another from the early 2000s), the third will act as both backup and upgrade.
It'll let ISRO assemble rockets horizontally, boost launch frequency, and keep things running smoothly even during packed schedules.
When can we expect liftoff?
The plan is to have everything ready by March 2029. Civil works wrap up by May 2028, propellant systems go in by July, and final integration happens by September.
There are plenty of major milestones to look forward to as the project progresses.