China wants global rules for human-like AI chatbots

Why should you care?

These new rules are all about keeping users safe: banning harmful content, blocking emotional manipulation and fake promises, and requiring human help if a user explicitly expresses suicidal intent or in other high-risk situations.

If you're under 18, you'll need parental consent and get usage alerts. Plus, your "emotional data" must be encrypted and can't be used to train AI without your okay—you can even ask to have it deleted.

It's a big move toward protecting privacy and mental health as AI gets more personal in our lives.