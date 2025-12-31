China wants global rules for human-like AI chatbots
China just dropped a draft for the world's first comprehensive national rules on AI services that act like humans—think chatbots and virtual friends that talk, text, or send videos like real people.
The proposal, published December 27, 2025, is open for public feedback until January 25.
Why should you care?
These new rules are all about keeping users safe: banning harmful content, blocking emotional manipulation and fake promises, and requiring human help if a user explicitly expresses suicidal intent or in other high-risk situations.
If you're under 18, you'll need parental consent and get usage alerts. Plus, your "emotional data" must be encrypted and can't be used to train AI without your okay—you can even ask to have it deleted.
It's a big move toward protecting privacy and mental health as AI gets more personal in our lives.