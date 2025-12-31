NASA wants high-tech drone detection at Kennedy Space Center
NASA is on the hunt for a smart drone detection system to keep Kennedy Space Center safe.
They want tech that can spot unauthorized drones from 40 nautical miles away, send real-time alerts about what kind of drone it is and where it's headed, and analyze any possible threats to protect staff and rockets.
What does NASA need?
The system should have at least two main and two backup sensors, plus an easy-to-use dashboard for 24/7 monitoring.
It also needs to work smoothly with security systems used by the FBI, Air Force, and Space Force—and be fully mission capable at the start of performance.
Key dates and rules
If you're interested in pitching your idea, get your response in by February 9, 2026; industry meetings start March 2.
And just so you know: all drone flights over KSC need special approval—NASA's serious about keeping its airspace secure.