Apple adds new metrics to App Store Connect
Technology
Apple is rolling out a big update to App Store Connect, adding over 100 new metrics to help developers really see how their apps are performing, especially when it comes to in-app purchases and subscriptions.
The best part? All this data comes straight from Apple's own analytics, so it's more accurate than those random third-party guesses.
Fresh filters and a guide for developers
With the new tools, developers can now track things like where downloads come from and when they happen, dig into user trends across regions, and compare conversion rates with similar apps.
Apple's also keeping privacy in check by using aggregated data and smart privacy techniques.
Plus, there are fresh filters and a handy guide to help everyone make sense of the numbers.