Apple adds OLED displays to MacBook Pro iPad Pro iMac

Apple pushes MR-TADF OLEDs for efficiency

The first OLED MacBook Pros could drop this year, with iMacs following in the coming years.

Apple is pushing for better screen tech using MR-TADF (a fancy way to say more vibrant and efficient displays), plus other upgrades that make screens last longer and use less power.

This move is also heating up competition among display makers such as Samsung and some Chinese companies, all racing to meet Apple's high standards for color quality and durability.