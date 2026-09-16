Apple adds Reference mode to iPhone 18 Pro camera app

Each photo gets a unique digital signature straight from your phone's hardware, and extra info like zoom is locked in securely.

All this data is saved as a special file and processed privately in Apple's cloud: your identity stays protected, which is especially important for photographers working in conflict zones.

For now, though, this feature won't be available for capturing reference images in the European Union at launch, though users can still develop and view them on iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, and China is unavailable initially due to regulatory requirements.

Apple says its tech is "quantum-secure," so your original images should stay legit even as editing tech evolves.