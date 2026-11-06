Apple adds retention messages to App Store subscription cancelation flow
Technology
Thinking of canceling an app subscription on the App Store?
Now, before you finish, you might see a message or special offer from the app's developers, like a reminder of what you'll miss or maybe even a discount to tempt you to stay.
It's all part of Apple's new Retention Messages feature, which aims to help apps hold onto their subscribers.
App Store Connect supports message customization
App makers can now customize these messages using App Store Connect, deciding who sees them and when.
If they want to get even more personal, there's also an API that lets them tailor messages based on your subscription details.
The goal? To give users good reasons to stick around, even if they've already hit "cancel."