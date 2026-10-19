Apple adds Siri integration and screen context to Indian apps

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is now built into Indian apps like District, Glance, Noteshelf, Signeasy, and Mood Dial.

You can now use voice commands to do things like fetch contracts or check bookings: no more endless tapping.

This update also helps Siri understand what's on your screen for a smoother experience.

Developers have reworked their apps to make the most of these new features.