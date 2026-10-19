Apple adds Siri integration and screen context to Indian apps
Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is now built into Indian apps like District, Glance, Noteshelf, Signeasy, and Mood Dial.
You can now use voice commands to do things like fetch contracts or check bookings: no more endless tapping.
This update also helps Siri understand what's on your screen for a smoother experience.
Developers have reworked their apps to make the most of these new features.
App intents enable voice actions
With Apple's App Intents framework, these apps now let you manage handwritten notes by voice (Noteshelf), retrieve and review contracts, and sign them in the app (Signeasy), find dining or event bookings (District), get personalized shopping tips (Glance), and pick music based on your mood (Mood Dial).
Voice controls also make these apps more accessible. It's a step toward making everyday app tasks easier (and maybe even a bit more fun) for everyone.